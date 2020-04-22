Boxing champion Ronald 'King' Malindi won't quit his job as a taxi driver

The national lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 has effectively dropped reigning South African bantamweight boxing champion Ronald "King" Malindi for a mandatory count.

His full-time job as a taxi driver has been affected by the lockdown that has brought his taxi to a grinding halt.

But the tough-as-teak lanky fighter says he is optimistic life will get back to normal and then hit the road again.

The 25-year-old stand-up boxer from Venda, whose boxing career is guided in Westbury by trainer Bernie Pailman, says he has been in the taxi industry for eight years.

He operates out of the Helen Joseph Hospital taxi rank which is close to Pailman's Westside Boxing Academy.

Malindi is not ready to quit his job which has kept him going even before he became a South African boxing champion. Instead, Malindi intends to purchase his own mini bus in the near future and be his own boss.

"This job has helped me in trying times while still waiting for a fight," said Malindi.

"You don't need any CV to drive a taxi; you need a valid driver's licence, permit and the right attitude to work with people."

Malindi quit school while doing matric.