Mayweather expected to be successful as a trainer

By Bongani Magasela - 17 April 2020 - 08:06
Floyd Mayweather during a workout at the Peacock Gym, London. / Daniel Hambury / Getty Images
Colin Nathan and Damien Durandt, two of South Africa's accomplished boxing trainers, have echoed the sentiments of some of the world's respected trainers who feel that Floyd Mayweather jnr will do well as a trainer.

But the general consensus is that Mayweather's success will hinge mostly on his temperament and the understanding that it will be about the fighters and not himself.

The former Ring Magazine champion in five weight classes and the lineal championship in four weight classes - who retired undefeated, with 50 wins - announced this week that he is planning on becoming a boxing trainer. He said he was inspired by the death of his trainer and uncle, Roger Mayweather.

Nathan, Durandt, Buddy McGirt and Freddie Roach (both Americans) believe that Mayweather is going to have to exhibit a lot of patience in his new line of work.

"I'm not sure Floyd has that dedication, bearing in mind that he's been a fighter most of his life," cautioned Nathan.

"The other issue is that a lot of ex-fighters often coach their fighters the way they used to fight, they don't develop their own flair and style. That's one thing I worry about."

Durandt said: "Not all the best fighters make the best trainers, however, I do believe that Floyd's ring intellectual quotient, experience and technical ability will have a lot to offer fighters.

"Floyd brings the exciting aspect to boxing, however, I think it will be difficult to step aside when it is the time for a fighter to shine."

McGirt, who held world titles in two weight divisions before becoming a top trainer, told Global Boxing News this week that Mayweather will add some spice to the game.

"But it took me a while to understand. Going from fighter to trainer is a whole new world. The hardest thing to learn is patience, that the guy you're working with ain't gonna be able to pick it up as fast as you did.

"Training a fighter is like raising a kid. He's looking for a dad, a psychologist, a priest. He's looking for you to have all the answers. All his faith is in you."

