Mayweather expected to be successful as a trainer

Colin Nathan and Damien Durandt, two of South Africa's accomplished boxing trainers, have echoed the sentiments of some of the world's respected trainers who feel that Floyd Mayweather jnr will do well as a trainer.

But the general consensus is that Mayweather's success will hinge mostly on his temperament and the understanding that it will be about the fighters and not himself.

The former Ring Magazine champion in five weight classes and the lineal championship in four weight classes - who retired undefeated, with 50 wins - announced this week that he is planning on becoming a boxing trainer. He said he was inspired by the death of his trainer and uncle, Roger Mayweather.

Nathan, Durandt, Buddy McGirt and Freddie Roach (both Americans) believe that Mayweather is going to have to exhibit a lot of patience in his new line of work.

"I'm not sure Floyd has that dedication, bearing in mind that he's been a fighter most of his life," cautioned Nathan.