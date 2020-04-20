Thriller WBF fight on the cards post lockdown

Fight fans must gear up for a thriller between talented veteran South African lightweight champion Tshifhiwa Munyai and WBF holder Ayanda "Greyhound" Nkosi when all has gone back to normal - warned promoter Elias Tshabalala.

Elias who, co-promotes Nkosi with his younger brother Fanakhe under Fantastic 2 Promotions, said they offered Munyai the purse money he just could not turn down.

"That is how much we want to do this fight after his trainer Alan Toweel Junior had been saying a lot on social media," said Elias.

"Here we are giving Toweel what he wanted," insisted Elias. "He must be careful of what he is wishing for."

The promising boxing career of Nkosi is guided by the Malinga siblings Vusi, Peter and Thami. These former professional boxers are the sons of late trainer Jabulani Malinga.

Vusi, a former SA bantamweight champion, said: "We are very happy that the fight will happen. We are not scared of Munyai; the WBF title will be on line and he must bring the SA title. The winner will take all."