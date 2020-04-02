Vusi Mtolo denies he poached champ, Simon Dladla

Boxing trainer Vusi Mtolo has recently cleared his name of allegations of poaching the SA junior middleweight champion, Simon Dladla, from George Khosi of the Hillbrow Boxing Club.

Mtolo is in charge of the careers of several boxers, including the SA and WBA Pan African middleweight champion, Nkululeko Mhlongo.

But Mtolo does not have his own gym. He rents space at the Hotbox Gym of Colin Nathan where he works as Nathan's assistant trainer.

Mtolo said: "Simon came to me and asked to join us, but I told him that I cannot take him in because most of his future opponents such as Roarke Knapp train under me. I said we can assist him if he has a fight.

"I can't take many boxers because I don't have my own gym. I even called George Khosi about this boy because I don't want [to make] enemies."