Toweel siblings continue to add to boxing legacy

Siblings Alan Toweel jnr and Marianna Toweel have scribbled their names in the rich list of the Lebanese sporting community that did wonders for South African boxing.

It all started in 1924 when Mike Toweel was selected to fight for South Africa in the Olympics but could not do so because his mother would not hear of it.

His poor eyesight ended his career but his six sons would lift the sport of boxing to unprecedented heights in South Africa.

Junior has been honing the skills of fighters since 2011 while Marianna is still a greenhorn in the promotion of boxing fights.