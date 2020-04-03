Toweel siblings continue to add to boxing legacy
Siblings Alan Toweel jnr and Marianna Toweel have scribbled their names in the rich list of the Lebanese sporting community that did wonders for South African boxing.
It all started in 1924 when Mike Toweel was selected to fight for South Africa in the Olympics but could not do so because his mother would not hear of it.
His poor eyesight ended his career but his six sons would lift the sport of boxing to unprecedented heights in South Africa.
Junior has been honing the skills of fighters since 2011 while Marianna is still a greenhorn in the promotion of boxing fights.
The trainer has produced a world, SA and eight regional champions.
His first world champion was Zolani Marali, who won the WBF belt against Ali Funeka in 2012.
Alan's first South African champion is Tshifhiwa Munyai, who defeated Siphosethu Mvula for the vacant lightweight belt on March 15.
Coincidentally, the fight was staged by Marianna, who trades under Charing Cross Promotions. It was her maiden SA championship event after having staged a number of development tournaments.
Their late father, Alan, was a great boxing trainer whose gym boasted South Africa's heavyweight boxers Gerrie Coetzee, Pierre Coetzer and Bernie Knoetzee; Pierre Fourie (middleweight and light- heavyweight); Kosie Smith (light heavyweight); as well as his brother Willie Toweel, who fought in multiple weight divisions.
Junior, who built his gym in 2006, was nominated for Boxing South Africa's 2018 Trainer of the Year award that was retained by Colin Nathan.
