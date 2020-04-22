PSL free to rule on cup

With the Nedbank Cup the only Premier Soccer League cup competition yet to be concluded this season, the head sponsors of the tournament are not putting the league under any pressure to play the remaining games.

Sport sponsors around the world are re-evaluating their endorsements amid the global health crisis wrought by the coronavirus. With games having come to a halt, sponsors are not getting the exposure for their brands. Financial services group Nedbank, however, has not made demands about completing the tournament.

In a short statement to Sowetan, the bank said: "The Premier Soccer League and its board of governors have suspended all PSL fixtures in line with the pronouncement by President Ramaphosa to curb the impact of Covid-19. Nedbank supports the decision by the PSL and its board of governors to suspend Nedbank Cup fixtures during this unprecedented time.

"As a long-time supporter of football, we remain committed to our investment in the beautiful game and our current sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup. We are in continuous discussions with the PSL to map a way forward that takes into account the considerations of all stakeholders."