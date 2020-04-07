Simon Dladla clears promoter Mahoko over split

It has since emerged that Free State boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko had nothing to do with split between boxer Simon Dladla and trainer George Khosi, Dladla has confirmed.

This is contrary to Khosi's claim last week when he quoted Dladla, saying Mahoko threatened to stop giving the newly crowned SA junior middleweight champion fights if he did not leave Khosi's Hillbrow Boxing Club.

Dladla cleared Mahoko of any involvement and also denied talking about Mahoko to Khosi.

"I boxed with George from the amateurs and I learnt many things under him but the time has come for me to leave him and grow as a boxer.

The promoter has nothing to do with this. I don't know what this guy [Khosi] is talking about. I left on my own," said Dladla, who won both the Gauteng and SA belts under Khosi.