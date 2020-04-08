IBF postpones annual convention to 2021

Well-travelled veteran boxing referee and judge Neville Hotz has welcomed the postponement of the IBF's annual convention due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was to take place in California, US, in May. Hotz, 67, is the New York-based sanctioning boxing body's representative in Africa.

Hotz said all IBF licensees were informed about the postponement by president Darryl Peoples.

Hotz, Deon Dwarte and Pumeza Zinakile had already booked flights to California. It was to be Hotz's 19th attendance at the gathering he described as an appropriate platform to network. "But life is more precious. We've got to save lives. We will get over this and start over again," said Hotz, who has been involved in boxing since 1997.

Peoples wrote: "All doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and first responders who figuratively step into the ring each day to battle the Covid-19 are champions now.