Boxers who are coining it in the ring

Due to his "whooping" purse money, Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena is understandably the envy of local boxers. The left-hander commands around R900,000 per fight, which makes him the highest paid professional boxer on the local scene.

Coming in at second place is Azinga Fuzile, who bagged around R500,000 for his loss in the IBF junior lightweight eliminator to Russian Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in East London.

This state of affairs is purely because of poor purse money the majority of local boxers earn here. Lerena, the reigning IBO cruiserweight champion, fought four times last year, earning himself around R4m, while Zolani "Last Born" Tete settled for R3.2m after losing his WBO bantamweight title to Johnriel Casimero of the Phillipines in December. Tete, however, had to go overseas to secure these earnings.

While Lerena's fellow countrymen wish to be in his shoes, the truth though is that his purses, as substantial as they may be by local standards, are a pittance compared to what other boxers around the globe generate.

These are the six fighters who, according to The Forbes list of highest-earning athletes, grace the 100-strong ranking in the last 12 months.