George Khosi makes most of 'one chance' to produce champ

One chance is all one needs in life, says boxing trainer George Khosi who has always been remembered by promoters when they needed fighters to serve as cannon fodder to build the records of their preferred boxers.

Khosi is a former amateur boxer who has been honing the skills of fighters for more than two decades at his makeshift Hillbrow Boxing Gym on Claim Street.

The brainy quote, "one chance is all you need", was made famous by American track legend Jesse Owens.

Khosi's amateur boxing career was cut short after being shot and left for dead after an attack in Hillbrow in the 1980s.

He says that incident left him with three bullets in his legs.

Khosi says he came from Limpopo and has lived in Hillbrow for more than three decades.