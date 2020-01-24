Pretty footwork took 'Terror' Mathebula far

To some, Peter "Terror" Mathebula wasn't a great fighter. But to the masses, black people to be precise, the man born and bred in Randfontein - first at Madubulaville and later Mohlakeng - remains a shining light and a historically important fighter.

An added tragedy to his grieving children - Margaret, Teresa and Patrick - was the death of their mother and Mathebula's wife Emma, five days after the icon's passing.

Mathebula was short in stature, but his stocky physique pushed him to the top of the world of boxing.

He began his career in 1971 in Dobsonville under trainer Special Mthembu, who passed on a few years ago.

He was promoted by Josmo Promotion (an association of clubs in Soweto) which was led by Philemon Makgetha and organised most of Mathebula's fights. They parted ways after Mathebula had won the SA flyweight title and joined Willie Locke.