'Terror Mathebula's widow had been well before she collapsed and died'
Emma Gabaitsiwe Mathebula, the 65- year-old wife of departed former world boxing champion Peter 'Terror" Mathebula, collapsed at home in Mohlakeng, Randfontein,and passed at a local Clinic.
The 65-year- old widow's sudden death comes five days after her husband, former renowned WBA flyweight champion, had died.
Chairperson of the sports portfolio committee in Gauteng Willam Matsheke told Sowetan that Mrs Mathebula passed on Thursday morning, at around 6,45am.
"She was rushed to a local clinic where she was declared dead. She was not sick. I think she was just too to close her husband, who passed on last Saturday morning after an illness at Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp.
"This now means Terror's funeral will no longer take place on Saturday as planned, but their joint funeral will instead take place on Tuesday.
"They will both be buried on the same day. We want to allow the distraught family to mourn."
The department of Sport and Recreation in Gauteng said: 'Mrs Mathebula departed at the period when she and her family were still mourning her late husband who passed on Saturday January 18. The preparations for his funeral were still underway. Our heartfelt condolences to the family."
The Mathebulas' memorial service will take place on Sunday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.