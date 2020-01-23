'Terror Mathebula's widow had been well before she collapsed and died'

Emma Gabaitsiwe Mathebula, the 65- year-old wife of departed former world boxing champion Peter 'Terror" Mathebula, collapsed at home in Mohlakeng, Randfontein,and passed at a local Clinic.

The 65-year- old widow's sudden death comes five days after her husband, former renowned WBA flyweight champion, had died.

Chairperson of the sports portfolio committee in Gauteng Willam Matsheke told Sowetan that Mrs Mathebula passed on Thursday morning, at around 6,45am.

"She was rushed to a local clinic where she was declared dead. She was not sick. I think she was just too to close her husband, who passed on last Saturday morning after an illness at Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp.