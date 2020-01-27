DJ Lag scores Grammy gig

DJ Lag opted to don a suit for the momentous appearance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The awards were hosted by Alicia Keys at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in the early hours of today with performances by Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

The 23-year-old star, real name Lwazi Gwala, said the suit was tailor-made by relatively unknown fashion designer Nkosingiphile King.

"I'm wearing a suit, which is not my usual look. I'm just embracing it and will have fun in it.

"It was important for me to wear a local brand that is in development and would benefit from the spotlight.

"My highlight has been spending time in LA, getting to know the teams who run the Recording Academy and playing at some great events," he said.

The Grammy weekend in renowned for its colossal invite-only parties, the biggest of which was Jay Z's Roc Nation Brunch this year.

Nomzamo Mbatha cracked an invite and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Diddy.