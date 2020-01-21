Minister hails 'Terror' Mathebula for giving blacks pride, hope

While the boxing fraternity is still trying to come to terms with the passing of iconic former WBA flyweight champion Peter "Terror" Mathebula, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has provided some words of comfort which should serve as a motivation to current fighters to do more for the country.

Mthethwa was 13-years-old when Mathebula from Mohlakeng in Randfontein scribbled his name in the history books by winning the world title from Tae Shik Kim in Los Angeles in 1980.

That unforeseen victory made Mathebula - the former SA champion - the first black world champion from this country.

Mathebula was 68 when he died on Saturday at Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp, where he had been admitted early this month.