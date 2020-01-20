'Unsung hero Terror not given respect'

Unsung boxing hero Peter "Terror" Mathebula has died, promoter Tshele "TK" Kometsi confirmed yesterday.

He said the man who was not given the respect he deserved despite being the first black local boxer in history to win a world title died on Sunday at Leratong Hospital where the 68-year-old former WBA flyweight champion had been admitted after an illness.

"I heard today [yesterday] from the chairperson of the sports portfolio in Gauteng that Mathebula had died.

"It is very sad, especially when you think of the fact that the boxing fraternity did not treat him the way he deserved," Kometsi said.

"If we treat our heroes like this, especially one of us, then it is a serious problem unless the boxing fraternity changes its mindset otherwise this will be a perpetual thing.

"We are talking about the first black world champion from this country."