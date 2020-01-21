Injury setback for Ruann Visser

Ruann "Giant King" Visser's four-hour operation to the left elbow has impacted negatively to the career of this heavyweight champion.

His fight against Efe Agagba, which was to take place on March 7 in New York, is off. To rub salt on the wound, Visser's training for that fight was going to be done in the camp of current WBC champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder.

The American, according to Visser's manager and father, Nefdt, wanted his son to prepare for Agagba in his camp so that Visser assists him in preparing for the eagerly awaited rematch with Englishman Tyson Fury which will take place in Las Vegas on February 22.

The operation resulted after Visser had gone for X-rays following his toppling out of the ring before his defence against Tian Fick in Cape Town on December 16.