Woman loses her shack in petrol-bomb attack

A Limpopo mother has been left destitute after a group of men claiming to be EFF members allegedly petrol- bombed her eight-room shack, including a tavern.

Mpho Tshidivhi, 43 - a mother of seven from Juju Valley in Seshego, an informal settlement established by EFF leader Julius Malema and named after him - said the group came to her place on Saturday night claiming that music from her tavern was too loud and started pelting her shack with stones before petrol-bombing it.

"I lost everything in that shack, including seven refrigerators, catering equipment, money, clothes and my identity document. "The group accused me of making noise by playing loud music. They said pupils are writing exams and need to study. It is not true because the bombing happened at 8pm while my licence allows me to sell liquor until 2am," she said.