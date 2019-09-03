Society at large perpetuates gender-based violence

Many say that this year's Women's Month ends on a very sad note which is true, but it also ends on a real note. The reality is that women face gender-based violence every day and it is not halted during Women's Month.

The death of karate and boxing champion Leighandre Jegels who was shot and killed, allegedly by her police officer boyfriend, and the revelations of domestic abuse Dr Thandi Ndlovu endured when she was alive, have highlighted the calamity of femicide and gender-based violence.

The deaths of both women, who were different in many respects, has unmasked the truth about domestic abuse or gender-based violence.

It has revealed that domestic abuse can happen to anyone, despite their background, their prominence and how tough they may seem. Women are urged to speak out, but is it enough?

The truth is women don't have a voice in our society. At times, society is hard on women, people judge women harshly, and when they speak out, they are often criticised.