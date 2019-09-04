Men must stop being defensive

On Monday night as students on various campus held night vigils for University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was murdered by a man, the hashtag #NotAllMen trended on Twitter.

As news of the death of the man who shot and killed female boxing star Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels in the street reached many citizens still reeling over the senseless crime, the hashtag #NotAllMen trended on social media.

As fearful and traumatised women poured their hearts out and shared horror stories of the abuse they suffered at the hands of men, others saw it fit to defend their fragile egos. They saw it fit to once again put themselves forward as victims of unfair bashing from "social media feminists".

The select group of men felt the need to state that they were not responsible for the atrocities, that they treated women with respect and never subjected them to abuse. While women cried out for help and asked to be heard, they stood back and said "it wasn't me", "these hands are clean".