An audience with Connie Ferguson

“I am grateful and truly blessed.” But what does a typical day for the woman who wears many hats look like? “My days are never the same. On a typical day I would be up at 5am, on set for The Queen at 6am and film throughout the day till 6 to 6.30pm.” Apparently there are two types of typical days. Another involves a “split between The Queen, meetings during the day, and gym in the evening”. Ah yes, the body that recently sent social media into a frenzy when Connie posted a post-workout video showing off her ripped midriff. A large part of her training involves boxing.

“It has not only made me stronger physically, but mentally as well. My focus continues to improve, and my mood has elevated! I have also formed a lovely sisterhood with my gym partners, so I feel pretty well rounded now,” she says. For someone who has been in the public eye for this long, it’s somewhat strange that so little is known about her. Over the years, she has managed a carefully constructed narrative, revealing just enough to keep the adoring public wanting more. In person, it’s easy to see how one can feel they are getting more than they are. Connie declares that she can’t speak to someone without looking them in the eye, and she makes a point to engage attentively, even if for a moment. One person who does not need to seek out her attention is her four year-old grandson Ronewa. Connie is quite clearly besotted with the adorable toddler. Ro, as she affectionately calls him, is “VERY special. He gets away with a lot. And every time his mom is mad at him for something, he has to report to me. I’m sometimes caught between a rock and a hard place... diplomacy is a big thing when you’re a grandma!”