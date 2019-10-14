'Fuzile is no alcoholic nor a womaniser'

Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) is deeply disturbed by the rumours circulating that their charge, Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, binges in an orgy of alcohol and sex.

People who described themselves as his followers said the behaviour has impacted on his once blossoming boxing career.

The claims were made to Sowetan by a number of die-hard fans from the Eastern Cape where the Johannesburg-based fighter is born.

RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyatela is infuriated by the allegations.

"Fuzile has over the years showed amazing tenacity, discipline and high level of focus. It is based on these qualities that we stand by Fuzile at this time of his growth after he was defeated in the 8th round by Russian opponent, Shavkhatdzon Rakhimov," she said.

Fuzile and Rakhimov fought for the right to challenge the IBF junior lightweight holder, American Tevin Farmer, at the Orient Theatre last month.