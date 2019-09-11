Siboniso Gonya gets crack at big-time boxing again
Famous for going down in 11 seconds against WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete in Ireland in 2017, Siboniso "Tiger" Gonya returns to action on September 15.
This is thanks to KZN woman boxing promoter Nokwanda Mbatha, who has included Gonya in the tournament she calls "The Den Invasion" at Umfolozi Casino in Empangeni.
The boss of Tono Promotions has given the former WBO Intercontinental titlist from Mtubatuba space to claw his way back to big-time boxing.
He will oppose Tanzanian Tony Rashid for the ABU junior featherweight title in the main event. Gonya has already redeemed himself with a win over Mawande Mbusi.
Also to feature will be Sanele Msimanga - with 12 wins in 14 fights - against former SA and IBO featherweight holder Lusanda Komanisi.
But pressure is mounting on Komanisi, who has not won a single fight since losing the IBO belt with a destructive second-round knockout by Jhack Tepora of the Philippines in 2017.
Another boxer under pressure is Joshua Pretorius. The heavyweight hopeful - rated No 2 locally with five wins in nine fights - blows hot and cold. He will welcome Alick Gogodo of Malawi over six rounds.
Khumbulani Mdletshe could regret signing up to face Tebogo "Crocodile" Malose from Soweto, who can make Ray Charles "Sugar" Leonard - arguably the best sweet science practitioner - look ordinary.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.