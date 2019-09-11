Siboniso Gonya gets crack at big-time boxing again

Famous for going down in 11 seconds against WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete in Ireland in 2017, Siboniso "Tiger" Gonya returns to action on September 15.

This is thanks to KZN woman boxing promoter Nokwanda Mbatha, who has included Gonya in the tournament she calls "The Den Invasion" at Umfolozi Casino in Empangeni.

The boss of Tono Promotions has given the former WBO Intercontinental titlist from Mtubatuba space to claw his way back to big-time boxing.

He will oppose Tanzanian Tony Rashid for the ABU junior featherweight title in the main event. Gonya has already redeemed himself with a win over Mawande Mbusi.