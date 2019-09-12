Ex-gardner Dennis Mwale's passion grows into profession

Dennis "The Menace" Mwale - a Malawian who came to South Africa looking for a job as a gardener - is quietly cutting his teeth in the professional boxing sport.

The 24-year-old Mwale arrived in the country three years ago, knocking door-to- door looking for a job.

The gardener then informed his employer Frikkie van Biljon about his passion, and Van Biljon told him to go for it.

Mwale joined a gym - TopBoxing owned by Stephen Castle, who's also his manager - and used more than half of his monthly income for the membership.

One day he arrived at work and told Van Biljon that he had just won a boxing trophy. There was an amateur tournament at Anton Gilmore's gym in Oakdene, Johannesburg.