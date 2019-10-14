Ngcoza signs up SA champion

Reigning South African junior flyweight female boxing champion Nozwelethu Mathonsi has signed Boxing SA's one-year managerial contract with Makhosi "King" Ngcoza, the young and dynamic manager confirmed.

The boxer from Motherwell in Port Elizabeth also signed a one-year deal with Elias Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 Promotions, which works with Ngcoza's other boxer Bukiwe Nonina.

Ngcoza, 36, originally from Butterworth near East London, and now based in Johannesburg, said Mathonsi will remain with her trainer at home "until further notice".

He has been based in the UK for some time before coming back home to make headlines by signing up a boxer/manager contract with Nonina in April.