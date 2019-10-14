Ngcoza signs up SA champion
Reigning South African junior flyweight female boxing champion Nozwelethu Mathonsi has signed Boxing SA's one-year managerial contract with Makhosi "King" Ngcoza, the young and dynamic manager confirmed.
The boxer from Motherwell in Port Elizabeth also signed a one-year deal with Elias Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 Promotions, which works with Ngcoza's other boxer Bukiwe Nonina.
Ngcoza, 36, originally from Butterworth near East London, and now based in Johannesburg, said Mathonsi will remain with her trainer at home "until further notice".
He has been based in the UK for some time before coming back home to make headlines by signing up a boxer/manager contract with Nonina in April.
Ngcoza seems to have connections in the boxing fraternity globally. Soon after advising Nonina to vacate the WBF belt early last month, the former champion was recognised by the IBF with a No 7 spot in the ratings.
Nonina, from Idutywa, is the first female pro boxer to make five defences of the SA championship belt and also win BSA boxer of the year award in 2016 and 2017.
Mathonsi, whose second defence was in 2017 against Nthabiseng Didi, last fought in December at Msobomvu Hall in Butterworth when she was defeated by Smangele "Smash" Hadebe on points in their non-title fight that was jointly staged by Supreme Boxing Promotions and Unleashed Combat Sport, which is owned by woman promoter Shereen Hunter.
That was Mathonsi's only loss against nine wins since she fought her first professional fight in 2012.
