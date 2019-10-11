I'm not an alcoholic, womaniser - Azinga Fuzile

Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile has refuted rumours of binging in an orgy of alcohol and sex, which had allegedly impacted on his once blossoming boxing career.

The accusations were made by a number of religious boxing followers from the Eastern Cape, who said they were worried about their homeboy's behaviour in Johannesburg, where the talented boxer from Duncan Village is trained by Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan.

The wild rumours about drinking sprees and womanising have been going on for a while but gained prominence just after Fuzile's eight-round stoppage loss to Shakhatdzhon Rakhimov two weekends ago.

They fought for the rights to challenge American IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer.

The defeat sparked debates on whether Fuzile was fully prepared for the fight against the Russian. Others reckoned he should go back to old trainer Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye.