Women's tourney ushers in month's celebrations

The annual celebrations of women's month through boxing in SA kicks off this weekend at Presley's in Boksburg where female promoter Thembekile Klaas' Black Magic Team (BMT) will present what she called a "Power to Women" tournament on Sunday.

In the headline fight on the eight-bout bill, Hedda Wolmarans and Nomandithini Ndyambo will be vying for the vacant SA junior-welterweight belt.

Bonita van Jaarsveldt will take on Raider Muleba, while Maria Martin and Ntombokuqala Ntolashe will also do battle. These six rounders will be contested in the lightweight class where Ndobayini Kolosa rules with an iron fist as the champion.

Klaas explained that most of the time the focus in boxing is on the men.

"One feels like females are side-lined," she said yesterday after the pre-fight medical of the national title fight.

Indeed women will be remembered during the month of August.