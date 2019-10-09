Mashitoa next in line to challenge SA champ Mchunu

If Boxing SA's current ratings decide future domestic championship fights, then recently crowned Gauteng provincial cruiserweight champion Lebo Mashitoa is the next available contender to challenge fight- starved reigning SA champion Thabiso Mchunu.

Mashitoa crowned his commitment with the provincial title last month.

Trained by Lion Hunter in Booysens, Johannesburg, the newcomer easily outpointed Keaton Gomes over 10 rounds last month.

Akani Phuzi is the No 1 contender for Mchunu's domestic title, but trainer Alan Toweel Junior has made it clear that the match-up with Mchunu will not happen now because his charge is still a work in progress.

Chris Thompson is rated second but chances of him challenging Mchunu are minimal. They are stablemates under trainer Sean Smith.