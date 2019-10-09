Mashitoa next in line to challenge SA champ Mchunu
If Boxing SA's current ratings decide future domestic championship fights, then recently crowned Gauteng provincial cruiserweight champion Lebo Mashitoa is the next available contender to challenge fight- starved reigning SA champion Thabiso Mchunu.
Mashitoa crowned his commitment with the provincial title last month.
Trained by Lion Hunter in Booysens, Johannesburg, the newcomer easily outpointed Keaton Gomes over 10 rounds last month.
Akani Phuzi is the No 1 contender for Mchunu's domestic title, but trainer Alan Toweel Junior has made it clear that the match-up with Mchunu will not happen now because his charge is still a work in progress.
Chris Thompson is rated second but chances of him challenging Mchunu are minimal. They are stablemates under trainer Sean Smith.
Thomas Oosthuizen, who is rated third for Mchunu's title, cannot walk straight into a title fight. He must redeem himself first after losing two fights in a row - the last being to seven-fight novice Aleksei Egorov in Russia on March 23.
Mchunu has not defended his title since winning the national belt in December.
He has 20 wins in 25 fights, while Mashitoa has seven wins in eight fights.
Meanwhile, retired flyweight professional boxer Jacob Mazibuko says all boxing veterans and religious boxing followers will have a meeting on Sunday afternoon at Masikane's Kitchen, which is known as Mmesi Park, in Dobsonville, Soweto, from 1.30pm.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.