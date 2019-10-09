Joyce Kungwane still chair of promoters

Joyce Kungwane has been reinstated as chair of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA), and she is looking forward to continue with the plan of improving the sport in the province.

"I appreciate the trust and belief that people have shown in me. I take it as a challenge and I'm looking forward to delivering on the mandate and wishes of promoters in Gauteng," she said yesterday. "I am also looking forward to working with Shereen Hunter."

Hunter was also brought back as secretary-general.

Cindy Nkomo of BSA said: "I feel Monday's meeting was a move in the right direction. When there are disputes between licencees, people will seek correct channels to find resolutions. At the end of their meeting, the association saw it as a priority to move forward without disrupting what they had started. I commend previous chair [Tshele Kometsi] for assisting and guiding the current structure in finding amicable solutions and setting aside their own issues."