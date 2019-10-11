Soccer

Aaron 'Mbazo' Mokoena to scout players for Swallows

By Bongani Magasela - 11 October 2019 - 13:56
Aaron 'Mbazo' Mokoena
Aaron 'Mbazo' Mokoena

Moroka Swallows - one of the original Soweto football giants - have strongly signalled their intention to reclaim their PSL status by roping in Aaron "Mbazo" Mokoena as the club's head of the scouting.

Having experienced one of the lowest falls from grace seen in local football in recent times, the Beautiful Birds' appointment of the former Bafana Bafana captain seems to show the management's continued commitment to rebuild the club.

Mokoena, who played for Blackburn Rovers in the English Premiership, is the head of scouting department for Swallows, who are currently campaigning in the Glad Africa Championship.

"Everything has been finalised; I am just waiting to sign on the dotted line," said Mokoena, who explained that he would be working alongside coach Brandon Truter.

Highlands can get high on big crowd, Aaron Mokoena says

Big crowds motivate underdogs, but it also depends on the character of individual players from that team that is making its first appearance on a big ...
Sport
1 week ago

"I will also go out there and watch how opposition play - more of spying - and report back to the coach. Being the head of scouting is a position that suits me fine because I believe that I have an eye for talent. I am excited that I will do that for a bing brand like Moroka Swallows; I mean the confidence shown on me by the chairman, CEO Sipho Xulu and Panyaza Lesufi, made me not to think twice but join this establishment."

Lesufi - the MEC for education in Gauteng - is a staunch supporter of Swallows.

Mokoena said it was about time he actually got back to local football. "I am in a position that I can serve and share my knowledge," said the soft spoken man whose Aaron Mokoena Sports Academy will work in tandem with Swallows.

He is into petroleum and has a depot in Sasolburg.

"I am footballer and football is where I belong," he said.

The Beautiful Dube Birds take to the skies again

'SA football will never be same'
Sport
1 month ago

Moroka Swallows set to announce NFD status

Swallows FC are expected to announce officially on radio at on Thursday evening that they have bought the National First Division (NFD) status of ...
Sport
2 months ago

Why Maccabi sold their NFD status to Moroka Swallows

Maccabi FC co-chairman Allan Norman has said that it was a lack of history and pedigree of his four year-old club‚ and a consequent difficulty in ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X