Aaron 'Mbazo' Mokoena to scout players for Swallows

Moroka Swallows - one of the original Soweto football giants - have strongly signalled their intention to reclaim their PSL status by roping in Aaron "Mbazo" Mokoena as the club's head of the scouting.

Having experienced one of the lowest falls from grace seen in local football in recent times, the Beautiful Birds' appointment of the former Bafana Bafana captain seems to show the management's continued commitment to rebuild the club.

Mokoena, who played for Blackburn Rovers in the English Premiership, is the head of scouting department for Swallows, who are currently campaigning in the Glad Africa Championship.

"Everything has been finalised; I am just waiting to sign on the dotted line," said Mokoena, who explained that he would be working alongside coach Brandon Truter.