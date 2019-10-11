Aaron 'Mbazo' Mokoena to scout players for Swallows
Moroka Swallows - one of the original Soweto football giants - have strongly signalled their intention to reclaim their PSL status by roping in Aaron "Mbazo" Mokoena as the club's head of the scouting.
Having experienced one of the lowest falls from grace seen in local football in recent times, the Beautiful Birds' appointment of the former Bafana Bafana captain seems to show the management's continued commitment to rebuild the club.
Mokoena, who played for Blackburn Rovers in the English Premiership, is the head of scouting department for Swallows, who are currently campaigning in the Glad Africa Championship.
"Everything has been finalised; I am just waiting to sign on the dotted line," said Mokoena, who explained that he would be working alongside coach Brandon Truter.
"I will also go out there and watch how opposition play - more of spying - and report back to the coach. Being the head of scouting is a position that suits me fine because I believe that I have an eye for talent. I am excited that I will do that for a bing brand like Moroka Swallows; I mean the confidence shown on me by the chairman, CEO Sipho Xulu and Panyaza Lesufi, made me not to think twice but join this establishment."
Lesufi - the MEC for education in Gauteng - is a staunch supporter of Swallows.
Mokoena said it was about time he actually got back to local football. "I am in a position that I can serve and share my knowledge," said the soft spoken man whose Aaron Mokoena Sports Academy will work in tandem with Swallows.
He is into petroleum and has a depot in Sasolburg.
"I am footballer and football is where I belong," he said.
