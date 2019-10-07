Zingange spooks the Wolf in exciting encounter

Sibusiso "Spook" Zingange reigned supreme as the WBA Pan African junior lightweight champion with an eighth-round stoppage of tough-as-nails Paul "The Wolfman" Mangxilana at Malamulele Boxing Gym of Eric Baloyi at the weekend.

The fight was organised by Tsatsa Promotion of Prenomen Chabane.

Zingange - under new trainer Harold Volbrecht - had not recorded a short route win since 2016.

Zingange has won back-to-back titles in his last two contests, picking up the ABU and WBA Pan African titles. The stoppage win was his fourth in 14 wins against three losses and two draws.

His stoppage of Mangxilana - the current Gauteng champion - came as a shock because Mangxilana is not a pushover.