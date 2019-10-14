Obed Bapela due to marry into royalty

Deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Obed Bapela has found new love - in royalty!

Her name is Palesa Ngomane, a princess with the Ngomane royal family at KaHhoyi village in Mpumalanga.

Bapela surprised the Mpumalanga traditional leaders, including the Ngomanes, when he arrived at KaHhoyi during a briefing of the Hhoyi tribal council ummemo on Saturday. He knelt, asking Ngomane, a woman whose origins are rooted in the Lugedlane tribal council, to marry him.

An emotional Ngomane, 39, who works for the Gauteng government, accepted Bapela's proposal.

Bapela, whose wife Constance died two years ago and was the speaker of City of Johannesburg, said he was ready to start a new life with his fiancé.

Bapela was married for 25 years and has three children.

He told Sowetan he met Ngomane early last year in Johannesburg after the death of his wife.

"One thing led to the other; we fell in love...

"It's almost two years since my wife died and I decided to pop the question if she would marry me.

"Because men cannot stay longer without a woman, and for me it's worse because I've been with my wife for 31 years, and we were married for 25 years.

"So, I've never lived any life except a married life."