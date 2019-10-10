Mabunda, Nathan join forces

Unheralded boxing trainer Kenneth Mabunda - the man behind the humongous success of Nick "Mthakathi" Durandt - has joined the prolific Hotbox Gym of Colin Nathan.

Mabunda's potential enabled Durandt to produce the champions he had. But sadly, not even once was Mabunda's name mentioned anywhere near Durandt's successes.

Durandt trained Mabunda as a professional boxer before he retired undefeated in 1999. Mabunda then became Durandt's assistant and they worked together well for over 20 years until they parted ways a few years ago.

The soft-spoken Mabunda from Malamulele has found home at Nathan's establishment in Savoy Estate, east of Johannesburg.

Mabunda has reunited with Moruti Mthalane, who he trained to victory for the SA and IBF flyweight championships when the boxer was still with Durandt. Mthalane is the reigning IBF holder who will make his third defence in Japan in December.