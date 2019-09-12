WBO president slams WBC 'palooka belts'

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has come under fire from World Boxing Organisation (WBO) president Paco Valcarcel who warned that they need to stop with "palooka belts".

The WBC has announced that it was staking not one but two Mayan belts this weekend, adding that it will sanction the heavyweight contest between British WBO Inter-Continental champion Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin from Switzerland and the WBO junior middleweight fight between Mexican holder Jaime Munguiao against challenger Patrick Allortey from Ghana.

But Valcarcel has taken exception to the fight with Munguia, who is the WBO champion.