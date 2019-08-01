Doors open for enterprising Knapp

Top boxing promoter Rodney Berman is taking rising star Roarke "Razor" Knapp the same route he applied with Thomas Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen's first boxing title was the IBO Youth belt he won in the light heavyweight division before coming down to the super middleweight class where he won the actual IBO title.

Berman has given Knapp two fights which the fearless and talented 21-year-old won by stoppages. The soft-spoken orthodox fighter who becomes a monster once inside the roped square remains undefeated after nine fights, with seven knockouts in a promising career which spans three years.

Knapp's consistency has caught the attention of Berman who has successfully built careers of fighters of the ilk of Knapp to become household names through his acclaimed Golden Gloves company.

Berman's successes has earned him recognition by all four - WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO - sanctioning bodies and that makes possible for him to get his fighters chances with these boxing bodies for as long as they are consistent in winning fights.