Simphiwe Konkco set for Thai battle with WBC's Wanheng Menayothin

The eagerly awaited WBC mini-flyweight championship between holder Wanheng Menayothin and mandatory challenger Simphiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco has been confirmed for October 25.

It will take place in the champion's backyard of Thailand, Konkco's trainer Colin Nathan confirmed yesterday.

"Yes, we will face the champion in his backyard on October 25," said Nathan.

It's been eight years since a local boxer fought for the WBC belt and that was when Gideon Buthelezi failed to dethrone junior-flyweight champion Adrian Hernandez in Mexico on September 24 2011.

But it has been 18 years since Dingaan Thobela won the super-middleweight belt from Briton Glen Catley in Brakpan in 2000.

Menayothin, 33, has defended his belt 11 times and remains undefeated after 53 fights.