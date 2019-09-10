Boxing

Simphiwe Konkco set for Thai battle with WBC's Wanheng Menayothin

By Bongani Magasela - 10 September 2019 - 12:13
Simphiwe Konkco
Simphiwe Konkco

The eagerly awaited WBC mini-flyweight championship between holder Wanheng Menayothin and mandatory challenger Simphiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco has been confirmed for October 25.

It will take place in the champion's backyard of Thailand, Konkco's trainer Colin Nathan confirmed yesterday.

"Yes, we will face the champion in his backyard on October 25," said Nathan.

It's been eight years since a local boxer fought for the WBC belt and that was when Gideon Buthelezi failed to dethrone junior-flyweight champion Adrian Hernandez in Mexico on September 24 2011.

But it has been 18 years since Dingaan Thobela won the super-middleweight belt from Briton Glen Catley in Brakpan in 2000.

Menayothin, 33, has defended his belt 11 times and remains undefeated after 53 fights.

Makabu pursues WBC title

Konkco also set for the same belt
Sport
1 week ago

He has eclipsed the undefeated fight record of American multiple weight world champion Floyd Mayweather Junior, who was unbeaten in 50 fights before retiring.

Nathan continued: "We are going into a lion's den against one of the most prolific boxing champions. Obviously we are going in there as underdogs.

"I relish these moments when we are underdogs. We are very upbeat and confident that we can pull [off] this upset."

Konkco, who is based in Johannesburg and is originally from Ngangelizwe in Mthatha, is the IBO champion. The 33-year-old has already started preparing for the fight that will decide his future in boxing. Some of his sparring partners include IBF flyweight holder Moruti Mthalane.

"I want to use Moruti a lot for his style of fighting," said Nathan.

His other two boxers, Azinga Fuzile and Khanyile Bulana, will be involved in big fights at Orient Theatre on September 29. Fuzile takes on Russian Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the No 1 spot in the IBF junior-lightweight division. Khanyile will face SA junior-lightweight champion Phila Mpontshane for the vacant IBF Africa title.

Fistic tribute to Madiba at the Orient

Kana promises thrilling boxing match-ups.
Sport
1 month ago

Konkco negotiates for WBC title fight

Simphiwe Konkco has been given the blessing by the World Boxing Council (WBC) to begin negotiating with reigning WBC mini flyweight king Wanheng ...
Sport
2 months ago

Levine counters against IBO's critics

President has jab at glut of current 'world' titles.
Sport
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X