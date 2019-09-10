Boxing

Nigel Benn's return shocks Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga

By Bongani Magasela - 10 September 2019 - 12:04
Thulani Malinga knocked down Nigel Benn in the 12th round to end his reign as the WBC champion in 1996. Benn has made a shock return to the boxing ring at the age of 55.
Thulani Malinga knocked down Nigel Benn in the 12th round to end his reign as the WBC champion in 1996. Benn has made a shock return to the boxing ring at the age of 55.
Image: John Gichigi/ALLSPORT Allsport

Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga was at a loss for words yesterday when he was informed that Briton Nigel "Dark Destroyer" Benn is making a comeback in boxing at the age of 55.

Malinga, 63, from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, ended Benn's reign as the WBC super-middleweight champion in front of 55,000 English fans at Telewest Arena in Newcastle on March 2 1996.

"Are you serious?" asked a shocked Malinga who thought yours truly was just pulling his leg. Benn retired later in 1996 after his second consecutive loss to Steve Collins.

Malinga, whose reign as the WBC super-middleweight holder was cut short in his first defence by Vincenzo Nardiello in 1997, said: "I so wish this was also happening here. I was going to make a comeback too and probably fight Benn again."

Welcome Ncita focuses on developing new stars

Ex-fighter wants to help boxing grow
Sport
1 month ago

Benn, whose other losses were to Michael Watson in 1989 and Chris Eubank a year later, had 35 knockouts in 42 wins against five losses and a draw with Eubank in 1993.

Benn's son, Conor, who is an active welterweight fighter, is reported as saying: "He's back! I wonder who will he face."

Conor also confirmed to World Boxing News (WBN) that his famous father has a fight signed against a former WBC world titleholder who fought as recently as two years ago, although he did not say specifically who his father's opponent would be.

"It's guaranteed he's definitely fighting," Conor told WBN.

"One hundred million percent. Contracts have been signed. The ins and outs I'm not too sure of or what's in the contract word for word. But it won't be with Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, Top Rank and ESPN or anything like that. It will be a Benn Promotions show."

The popular former world champion was quoted as saying: "20 years (later), I'm back. I'm ready. One more time. Feels good."

Damien keeps his vow to honour his famous father Nick Durandt's memory

Young boxing trainer Damien Durandt has kept his vow to honour his famous father's memory and is on the verge of producing the first WBC champion ...
Sport
2 months ago

Konkco negotiates for WBC title fight

Simphiwe Konkco has been given the blessing by the World Boxing Council (WBC) to begin negotiating with reigning WBC mini flyweight king Wanheng ...
Sport
2 months ago

Ducar loses to Lerena but finds marriage in ring

Battle-scarred Czech Republic boxer, Vasil Ducar, showed his softer side when he got down on one knee and proposed marriage to his girlfriend Irena ...
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X