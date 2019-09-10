Nigel Benn's return shocks Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga

Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga was at a loss for words yesterday when he was informed that Briton Nigel "Dark Destroyer" Benn is making a comeback in boxing at the age of 55.

Malinga, 63, from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, ended Benn's reign as the WBC super-middleweight champion in front of 55,000 English fans at Telewest Arena in Newcastle on March 2 1996.

"Are you serious?" asked a shocked Malinga who thought yours truly was just pulling his leg. Benn retired later in 1996 after his second consecutive loss to Steve Collins.

Malinga, whose reign as the WBC super-middleweight holder was cut short in his first defence by Vincenzo Nardiello in 1997, said: "I so wish this was also happening here. I was going to make a comeback too and probably fight Benn again."