Gerrie Coetzee's heroics stand test of time

This year marks 36 years since Gerrie the "Boksburg Bomber" Coetzee won the World Boxing Association heavyweight boxing title with a 10th-round knockout of defending champion Michael Dokes at Richfield Coliseum, Ohio in the US, on September 23 1983.

Coetzee had twice failed to win the belt that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali.

He lost to "Big" John Tate over 15 rounds at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria on October 20 1979.

The former domestic champion also lost to Mike Weaver at Sun City in the North West on October 25 1980.

Coetzee's victory against Dokes made him the first boxer from the African continent to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship.

Coetzee later lost his title to Greg Page, who knocked him out in round eight at the same Sun City in December 1984.