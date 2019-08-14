Ngubane better not fight - trainer

Trainer Samson Ndlovu is caught between a rock and a hard place.

His boxer Mapule "Thunder" Ngubane has been offered a WBF fight against junior middleweight champion Noni "She Bee Stingin" Tenge on August 25.

Ngubane, however, has gone home to Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, to bury her mother. She will only begin training on Monday - less than a week to fight date.

Ndlovu is against Ngubane taking the fight due to lack of fitness and the fact that she would still be in mourning. But he said he can't stop her because she was a breadwinner at home.

Zbashy Promotions will stage the fight at Mdantsane Indoor Centre. Promoter Sbongile Matiti wants her tournament to be part of the Women's Month celebrations.

"Everything is against us - time and mental preparedness; she is still in mourning," said Ndlovu yesterday.

"I can't stop her. She needs the money. "

Ndlovu would prefer she doesn't fight this soon after losing her mother.

"I think getting inside the ring is just not on for her now but if she goes ahead with the fight I must support her all the way; we are in this together."