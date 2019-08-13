Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu could be the loser in duel between promoters

When two bulls fight, it's the grass that suffers.

This is exactly what will happen during the fight between boxing promoters Meme Dipheko and Thembalethu Ntuthu over the rights to stage the South African junior-featherweight title bout between holder Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu and mandatory challenger Ayabonga "Jay Jay" Sonjica.

Dipheko trades under Team Dida, while Ntuthu promotes under the banner of Rumble Africa Promotions.

Dipheko has a contract with Mantengu from Mtubatuba, who is trained in Johannesburg by his homeboy Sam Ndlovu. Dipheko is based in Kagiso on the West Rand.