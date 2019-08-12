Lovett back in boxing ring after doping ban is lifted

Jared "The Storm" Lovett - the charismatic boxer from the south of Johannesburg - is back in boxing.

His last ring appearance was in 2009 when he lost to Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen for the IBO Youth light-heavyweight belt at Emperors Palace.

Banned substance boldernone was found in his urine after that fight and he was found guilty of doping by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids). Lovett was handed a 16-year sanction.

The boxer's promoter, Andre Thysse, wrote to Saids this year and asked the institution to lift the sanction.

The 2015 World-Anti Doping Code article 25.3 provides for an athlete found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) and serving a period of ineligibility to "apply to the anti-doping organisation which had results management responsibility for the ADRV to consider a reduction in the period of ineligibility in light of the 2015 code".

"Saids was the result management authority on 1st July 2010 (the date you were tested) and you are therefore entitled to apply to Saids requesting reduction under article 25.3 as you have now done so on 3rd July 2019..." Saids CEO Khalid Galant wrote.

"In light of the above, we are pleased to advise you that you have served your period of ineligibility and may return to train and competitive sport."