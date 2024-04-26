Mukondeleli echoes Mike Tyson's words

Emerging boxing trainer Charity Mukondeleli, a former professional boxer, has shared Mike Tyson's comment that boxing is for the poorest of the poor.
"Show me one boxer from a wealthy family," said Mkondeleli, reacting to Tyson's comment.
The former undisputed heavyweight world champion was quoted on social media saying: "I had my first born son who was 16, telling me he wanted to become a professional boxer; But stop there... you're stupid; you went to a private school, you can't be a boxer; you've taken trips to Europe; you've been around the world, you can't be a fighter with that.
"You want to fight guys like me? Animals? I don't want my kids to go through that; it's degrading; Boxing, you do it when you have nothing; it's a lot of pain, sacrifices, suffering."
Mukondeleli said: "It is not that boys from wealthy families can't do it but the truth is their parents will never allow them. This is for poor people who have nothing; no name; no standing in their communities.
"It is so sad that even today boxers are still getting paid a pittance and chances of changing their lives and those of their families so that their sons and daughters don't follow in their footsteps are slim. That's because a boxer is lucky to fight twice a year and even then for how much?"
Tyson reportedly didn't have a great family structure and by the age of 13, he had been arrested 38 times. He ended up at the Tryon School for Boys in Johnstown, New York. That is where his emerging boxing ability was discovered by Bobby Steward, a juvenile detention centre counsellor and former boxer.
Stewart considered Tyson to be an outstanding fighter and trained him for a few months before introducing him to boxing manager and trainer Cus D'Amato who guided Tyson to being the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight world title at 20.
At 58, Tyson will make a return to the ring on May 11 against social media sensation Jake Paul and the former undisputed heavyweight world champion is tipped to earn around $20m (about R381m) for the exhibition fight.
Mukondeleli echoes Mike Tyson's words
Trainer says there's no money in fistic sport
Image: Joe Scarnici
Emerging boxing trainer Charity Mukondeleli, a former professional boxer, has shared Mike Tyson's comment that boxing is for the poorest of the poor.
"Show me one boxer from a wealthy family," said Mkondeleli, reacting to Tyson's comment.
The former undisputed heavyweight world champion was quoted on social media saying: "I had my first born son who was 16, telling me he wanted to become a professional boxer; But stop there... you're stupid; you went to a private school, you can't be a boxer; you've taken trips to Europe; you've been around the world, you can't be a fighter with that.
"You want to fight guys like me? Animals? I don't want my kids to go through that; it's degrading; Boxing, you do it when you have nothing; it's a lot of pain, sacrifices, suffering."
Mukondeleli said: "It is not that boys from wealthy families can't do it but the truth is their parents will never allow them. This is for poor people who have nothing; no name; no standing in their communities.
"It is so sad that even today boxers are still getting paid a pittance and chances of changing their lives and those of their families so that their sons and daughters don't follow in their footsteps are slim. That's because a boxer is lucky to fight twice a year and even then for how much?"
Tyson reportedly didn't have a great family structure and by the age of 13, he had been arrested 38 times. He ended up at the Tryon School for Boys in Johnstown, New York. That is where his emerging boxing ability was discovered by Bobby Steward, a juvenile detention centre counsellor and former boxer.
Stewart considered Tyson to be an outstanding fighter and trained him for a few months before introducing him to boxing manager and trainer Cus D'Amato who guided Tyson to being the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight world title at 20.
At 58, Tyson will make a return to the ring on May 11 against social media sensation Jake Paul and the former undisputed heavyweight world champion is tipped to earn around $20m (about R381m) for the exhibition fight.
Criticism of SA ring officials destructive – Ramagole
My ambition is limitless, I just want to keep going – Lerena
Lerena still has his eye on heavyweight world title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos