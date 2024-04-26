Pirates have just won quarter dozen of their 12 away league games with five stalemates and three defeats. Pirates still have to battle it out with SuperSport and Galaxy, who have outside chances of finishing second. This means they've tougher games left than Stellies, who are currently unbeaten in 22 outings across all competitions.
Should Stellenbosch and Pirates slip up, Sekhukhune will leapfrog them. Babina Noko would be hoping being involved in the Nedbank Cup semifinals derail Stellies and Bucs. On the other hand, Galaxy have played two games fewer than their rivals and if they win both games, they will be back in picture for the second spot. SuperSport have experience to stake their claim at the 11th hour as well, but their recent poor form makes it difficult to really see them doing it.
Stellies' remaining league fixtures
Saturday: v Polokwane (home)
Wednesday: v Arrows (home)
May 11: v Swallows (away)
May 18: v Sundowns (home)
May 25: v Bay (away)
v AmaZulu (home) date to be confirmed as it's a postponed fixture
Pirates' remaining league fixtures
Sunday: v Royal (away)
Wednesday: v CPT City (away)
May 11: v Bay (home)
May 18: v Galaxy (away)
May 25: v SuperSport (home)
v Chippa (home) – date to be confirmed as it's a postponed fixture
Sekhukhune's remaining league fixtures
Wednesday: v Galaxy (home)
May 11: v Polokwane (away)
May 18: v AmaZulu (home)
May 25: v Chippa (away)
v SuperSport (away) – date to be confirmed as it's a postponed fixture
Hot form gives Stellies the edge over Bucs for No. 2
SuperSport, Sekhukhune also in the mix
Image: Philip Maeta
As Mamelodi Sundowns now need just six points from their eight remaining league games to clinch what'd be their seventh league title on the trot, the race for second spot is far from being decided.
In fact, indications are that the runners-up will be known on the last day of the season with Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates hot favourites to claim this coveted slot that secures CAF Champions League qualification. Sekhukhune United, SuperSport United and TS Galaxy still have outside chances as well to finish behind champions-to-be, Sundowns.
While Stellies' current blistering run may give them an edge over Pirates, the Sea Robbers' experience in such situations can easily be their trump card, having achieve this feat last season. In terms of the remaining fixtures, Stellies look to have an advantage as their next two games are at home against indifferent sides in Polokwane City and Golden Arrows.
Even so, it is worth mentioning that Stellenbosch's home form in the league hasn't been great this season with just five wins from 11 outings, where three were defeats and three were draws. What could work in their favour in the next two rounds of fixture if they drop points is that Pirates are also not good travellers as their next two games are away to Royal AM and Cape Town City, meaning they are unlikely to return with full points either.
Sekhukhune lower ambitions after loss to Downs
