Mokoena aims for the top

Michael "Pronto" Mokoena is a living full proof that perseverance is the mother of success.

Just to steal a few lines from American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King: "If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving."

Mokoena is the African Boxing Union's SADC lightweight boxing champion, and this came about because he kept on trying even when odds seemed stacked against him.

The 28-year-old failed twice to win titles even after having given his best. The judges were not convinced of the shift he put in against Jabulani Makhense, who won their WBA Pan African junior welterweight title fight.

Mokoena then challenged the SA lightweight champion Thompson Mokwana. But the three-fight rule that a boxer must have fought three fights in a weight division to be eligible for a title fight - threw him out.

The fight went ahead as a non-title 10-rounder. Mokoena stopped the champion in the sixth round in March.

That bout will linger in the fans' minds for a long time. The two boxers knocked each other down. The referee Simon Mokadi did not panic. He counted for both, and they both got up and continued with the fight until Mokoena pummelled Mokwana into submission.

In that situation a boxer who fails to beat the count when the referee reaches the count of 10, loses the fight.

Mokoena - whose awkward style of fighting resembles that of Naseem "Prince" Hamed, the retired former multiple world champion - befuddled Phumelela Sobahle who, eventually, sheepishly quit in round five for the vacant ABU SADC title at East London's Orient Theatre two weekends ago.