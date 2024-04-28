Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson sees no need to be relieved after beating fellow strugglers SuperSport United in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs had lost their previous three games without scoring before winning against SuperSport, who are now winless in their last six games. Christian Saile and Mduduzi Shabalala were on target for Amakhosi while Terrence Dzvukamanja converted from the spot to give Matsatsantsa what ended as a consolation goal.
“I don’t think anybody should be relieved. There’s still five games left and we as Kaizer Chiefs are not relieved but I think we’ve turned a little bit of the corner,” Johnson said after the SuperSport victory that also snapped their five-game winless streak.
Chiefs have since shifted their focus to Mamelodi Sundowns, who they face in another league clash at FNB Stadium on Thursday. Johnson admits the win over SuperSport is a confidence booster going into the Sundowns game.
“Yes it’s a good thing that we are going to Sundowns having won today. This win has boosted our personality and confidence,” the Amakhosi interim coach said.
Johnson is convinced that his troops executed the game-plan, adding and scoring two goals is what they had always anticipated in their games. It was the first time Chiefs net two in a game since their 3-2 defeat to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates early last month.
“I think we played according to plan. We knew the type of game we were going to have against SuperSport...it was also going to be a very physical game. Today we scored two goals and this is what we had always expected even in our past games because we dominated,” Johnson said.
Johnson sees no need to be relieved after beating Matsatsantsa
Coach believes Chiefs ‘turned a little bit of the corner’
Image: Philip Maeta
