Two minutes is all it took for 'The Shredder' to win title

Hedda Wolmarans needed just two minutes to capture the SA junior welterweight female boxing title against

Nomandithini Ndyambo at Presley's in Boksburg.

Two well-aimed body shots ended the fight at the weekend. Ndyambo, who was involved in her 11th professional bout, retired on the stool going for the second round.

Wolmarans, known as "The Shredder", from Auckland Park in Johannesburg, became the first female boxing champion from the HotBox Gym of trainer Colin

"Nomakanjani" Nathan, who is assisted by Vusi Mtolo.

"I trained hard for 10 rounds but it is what it is," said Wolmarans, a personal strength trainer, who improved to three KOs in five wins. Nathan said he was reluctant to train a woman boxer. "But when Hedda joined me I made a promise that I will make her a champion and that promise has been fulfilled. There are bigger things in store," he said.

The fight headlined the eight-bout extravaganza by female promoter Thembekile Klaas of BMT promotions to celebrate Women's Month. The tournament was dubbed "Power to Women".