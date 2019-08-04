Boxing lands blow for gender parity in SA

How appropriate that during Women's Month three prominent women are playing different roles in boxing.

They have been appointed to take full charge of Golden Gloves' upcoming "Razor Sharp" bill at Emperors Palace on August 23.

In recognising the role women play in the sport, BSA, Golden Gloves and the IBO have unanimously appointed Sylvia Mokaila from the North West, Johannesburg-based East Londoner Pumeza Zinakile and celebrated sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala to the humongous tasks of making sure that the tournament leaves an everlasting memory.

But credit must go to renowned boxing promoter Rodney Berman for taking it upon himself to negotiate with IBO president Edward Levine to give the three women big roles in his tournament.

Berman's tournament will be headlined by an IBO Africa super-middleweight title fight between defending champion Rowan Campbell and Congo's Patrick Mukala, while Roarke Knapp and Mexican Ernesto Olvera will fight for the vacant IBO Youth middleweight title in the main supporting bout.

Mokaila, who has been in boxing for 21 years, is a multiple award-winning ring official. She will be fight supervisor, the first woman in history to do so.

Zinakile has been in boxing for 13 years and was voted BSA 2017 female ring official of the year. She will be the third person in the ring when Campbell and Knapp welcome Mukala and Olvera.