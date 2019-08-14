'King' signs with new promoter

Current SA and ABU bantamweight boxing champion Ronald "King" Malindi has signed with multi-award-winning Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) of promoter Thembalethu Nthuthu, RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyathela confirmed yesterday.

The rangy former top amateur from Venda, who is based in Brixton, Johannesburg, has always been fighting under TK Promotions of Tshele Kometsi.

"We took a decision on Sunday to sign with Ronald," said East London-based Nyathela, adding that they know the 24-year-old boxer who is undefeated in 16 fights.

"We saw him in Last Born Promotions at Orient Theatre where he beat Makazole Tete for the ABU title in 2018; we also saw him when he defended his SA title in a tournament that coincided with BSA awards in May.

"It's not like we are taking someone we don't know," she said. "The fact that he holds two titles means that he is good; we rate him highly."

Malindi beat RAP boxer Mbulelo Dyani for the vacant SA belt in 2018. That fight was staged by Kometsi at the Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg. Malindi turned professional in 2013 under trainer Bernie Pailman from Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury. Pailman was not available for comment yesterday. His phone rang unanswered.