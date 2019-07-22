Boxing promoters fulfil promise

A jail cell could not soften up KwaThema toughie, Simon "Tsipa" Skosana, instead it made him more uncompromising just like Nelson Mandela who came out of jail to conquer.

Skosana spent three days in jail for no apparent reason. The tiny boxer was released few days before he retained the SA bantamweight title against Fransie Badenhorst at Westridge Tennis Stadium in Durban on April 2 1986.

Skosana's untold story was revealed by his niece, Thoko Skosana, on Thursday - a day that has become known as Mandela Day. She had welcomed promoters Elias and Fanakhe Tshabalala, and boxing official Cyprian Ndaba to the Skosana family.

The Tshabalala brothers had gone to the family to fulfil a promise they made to the families of Skosana and that of late trainer Themba Zulu that they would share with them a part of the proceeds of their maiden tournament they staged at KwaThema Civic Centre on June 30.

Elias and Fanakhe described their visit as part of the 67 minutes dedicated to Mandela Day. They gave Thoko and Zulu's wife, Nonhlanhla, R5,000 each. Skosana died in September 2009 and Zulu in September last year.