Boxing remembers Madiba

While Nelson Mandela said in one of his many brainy quotes that his greatest regret in life was that he never became the heavyweight boxing champion of the world, Boxing SA chairman Peter Ngatane says the reality is that Mandela became more than a champion of the world.

The world celebrates Mandela's 101st birthday today, and the boxing family also remembers the man they claim was theirs. A lawyer by profession, not only did Mandela train with boxers but he also gave the sport many viewed as being barbaric his second love.

Due to his attitude towards boxing, South Africa hosted boxing head honchos from around the globe including Muhammad Ali, IBF president Bobby Lee Senior, his counterpart WBC president Jose Sulaiman, promoter Don King and Evander Holyfield, to mention just a few.

"His love for boxing was evident throughout his life, his presidency and after," said Ngatane about the man who he said was associated with a gym that was run by trainer Theo Mthembu in Alexandra township. Mandela also honed his skills at the DOCC Hall in Orlando East, Soweto.