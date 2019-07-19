Tsiko Mulovhedzi and his trainer seek redemption in Russia

Is boxing trainer Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi getting accustomed to losing fights to unknown fighters of late?

Just last week, his boxer Rofhiwa Maemu lost on points over eight rounds to unknown Ruslan Kamirov in Russia.

While the boxing fraternity is still trying to come to terms with Maemu's loss to a boxer a supposedly inferior opponent, Mutavhatsindi jets off to the same country today.

His other charge, Tsiko Mulovhedzi, will attempt to redeem himself by winning the lesser-known WBA Asian East welterweight title on Monday.

Mulovhedzi, who has become a pale shadow of the amazing fighter who stopped Ali Funeka in five rounds for the IBO belt in 2015, will take on five-fight newcomer Shakhabas Makhmudov.